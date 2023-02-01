Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q4 2022 Results Conference Call Date

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, March 27, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 10:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Pacific Time).

Dial-in and webcast information:
Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8650
North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 664 6383
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/GQAvRlyVXkz

Replay information:
Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8677, Passcode: 774979#
North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 390 0541, Passcode: 774979#

The conference call replay will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time (8:59 pm Pacific Time) on April 3, 2023. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain owns 75% of the Copper Mountain Mine, which is located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.
On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen
President and Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

