Leidos Introduces Zero Trust Tool Suite to Advance Government Security Standards

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2023

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the availability of version 2.0 of its Zero Trust Readiness Level (ZTRL™) tool suite. ZTRL is designed to accelerate Zero Trust adoption across the government in accordance with Executive Order 14028 and OMB memorandum M-22-09.

"Zero Trust is a multi-year journey with important ramifications for government agencies and the future of cybersecurity", said James Carlini, Chief Technology Officer at Leidos. "As organizations race to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape, ZTRL version 2.0 helps them to rapidly and methodically implement Zero Trust capabilities in an optimized way."

ZTRL simplifies Zero Trust adoption for government organizations, consolidating a six-to-nine-month planning process into less than 60 days. ZTRL 2.0 also adds continuous reporting, capability planning automation, and customizable dashboards that drill into plans and progress towards meeting the criteria set out by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Zero Trust Maturity Model and the Department of Defense's Chief Information Officer (CIO) Zero Trust Strategy released in November 2022.

Leidos is a leading full-spectrum provider of cybersecurity tools to the federal government. The company's cybersecurity experts manage some of the largest, most critical networks in the federal Government. ZTRL 2.0 leverages this experience as well as proof points collected from over 250 products in the Leidos Zero Trust Proving Ground in addition to the latest tools from partners including Zscaler US Government Solutions, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco.

For more information, visit Leidos.com/zerotrust.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

