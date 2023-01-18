S&P Global Market Intelligence launches first of its kind analysis utilizing natural language processing algorithms to comprehensively review a full earnings season of S&P 500 firms

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023

Analysis finds the current sentiment level on earnings calls declined sharply year-over-year, but remains well above the pessimism seen during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall sentiment of S&P 500 firms has deteriorated for three straight earnings seasons as of Q3'22, which concluded in December. The current market conditions, however, are nowhere near the downtrends that were seen in late 2008 or during the early parts of COVID-19, according to a new white paper published by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The white paper, Machines Signal Q4'22 Guidance Not Falling Off a Cliff, is the inaugural edition of a new quarterly series featuring natural language processing algorithms to systematically review an earnings conference call season. The first of its kind analysis leverages original frameworks that were developed by S&P Global Market Intelligence to extract sentiment, financial growth, guidance and topics of interest to demonstrate the insights that can be discovered algorithmically from textual data.

"One key takeaway is that firms' guidance for Q4'22 is not as dire as some may anticipate according to our framework. In fact, the percent of S&P 500 firms expecting top-line, bottom-line and profitability growth hover at their respective 15-year historical averages." said Frank Zhao, Senior Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Another takeaway is that supply chain constraints or inflationary pressures were of waning focus for firms while the rapidly rising and elevated U.S. interest rate has gained prominence."

Key takeaways of the inaugural edition:

  • Guidance Not Falling Off a Cliff: The breadth of firms that are expecting growth in their financials for Q4'22 hover at their historical averages, an encouraging sign that firms are not expecting broad-based softness (yet) as actuals tend to unfold much better than guidance.
  • Interest Rate Top of Mind: Supply chain-, inflation- and pandemic-related worries were of waning focus on Q3'22 calls whereas 'rising interest rate' has taken center stage.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The overall sentiment has deteriorated from highly positive to neutral in a span of three seasons, but remains well above the pessimistic depths of the two previous bear markets induced by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the 2008 housing crisis.
  • Unevenness to the Financials: The number of firms citing profitability growth has been a bright spot as Q3'22 is ranked 12th best in the past 60 quarters in part due to cost control while the percent of firms citing bottom-line growth has been in an 'earnings recession' for the past three quarters in part due to rising expenses and currency headwinds.

S_P_Rank_of_Overall_Sentiment.jpg

Q4'22 S&P 500 Bank Earnings Sentiment Analysis:

The Q4'22 season kicks off on a sour note, as sentiment continued its decline among the large banks, which announce early in the season. The overall sentiment of the S&P 500 banks has deteriorated to a percentile rank of 25, a decrease of 7 from Q3'22 season, as of January 18, 2023. The banks have kicked off the new Q4'22 earnings season on a muted note. With the exception of the COVID-19 shock, the last time S&P 500 banks had a similar level of sentiment was during the European Sovereign Debt Crisis I and II from Q4'10 to Q3'11.

S_P_Percentile_Ranks.jpg

To request a copy of the Machines Signal Q4'22 Guidance Not Falling Off a Cliff, please contact [email protected].

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Katherine Smith
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 781-301-9311
[email protected]

SP_Market_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY01643&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-launches-first-of-its-kind-analysis-utilizing-natural-language-processing-algorithms-to-comprehensively-review-a-full-earnings-season-of-sp-500-firms-301735144.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01643&Transmission_Id=202302010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01643&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.