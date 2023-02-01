CAE continues to be recognized as an employer of choice

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE has been included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year. As one of fewer than 500 firms in the world selected for inclusion on the GEI this year, CAE is recognized for its efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is about celebrating the richness of diversity and giving each employee the tools, opportunities, and the environment they need to be their best and truest selves at work. We are proud of the cultural transformation underway at our organization," said Pascale Alpha, CAE's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, who was recently named one of Canada's Top 10 Diversity & Inclusion leaders by Manage HR Magazine.

"Our people are our creative force, empowered to grow, innovate, and disrupt as we continuously pursue new ideas and develop advanced technologies to help make the world a safer place," said Dan Sharkey, CAE's Senior Vice-President, Global Human Resources. "Flexible work programs, a human-centric approach, great employee benefits, and the establishment of seven employee resource groups are some of the many aspects that make CAE a great place to work."

Earlier in January 2023, CAE was recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the third year in a row, after also being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2023.

CAE was also recently recognized as one of the Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies by Women And Drones.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

