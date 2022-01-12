PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD + Hemp retail product distribution company, announces that the company's products are sold in retail locations in the United States. 1606 products are now actively engaged in a modern direct marketing campaign to continue the growth into individual retail stores and have hired a direct marketing industry veteran, Brent Duskin. Mr. Duskin has worked with fortune 500 companies that complement CEO Greg Lambrecht's experience and connections in retail distribution. Mr. Lambrecht has personally conducted business with over 30,000 retail stores in his career and is the foundation of the recent growth of 1606 CBD products.

The company's main product skew is CBD SINGLZ, which is a smokable CDB product. The displays hold three 25ct Singlz containing mango-flavored CBD rolls, Original Flavor, and Menthol. These products are enthusiastically being used by cigarette smokers to quit their addiction to nicotine. 1606 Corp currently has enough inventory to fill orders for an additional 2500 retail locations.

"The gap left as a result of the flavor ban on vaping and tobacco products has left a lot of shelves open, so we're aggressively taking advantage of that opportunity," said CEO and Chairman - Greg Lambrecht.

CEO & Chairman of the Board - Greg Lambrecht

Visionary entrepreneur backed by a robust tenure in company operations, investor relations, and corporate leadership, has a successful track record in founding and leading start-up companies. As the founder of PCI, a leading consumer product distribution company, Greg negotiated agreements with the nation's largest retail outlets such as 7-11 (Southland Corp), Albertson's, and Costco representing 25,000 retail accounts. Greg led PCI through a NASDAQ-listed IPO, raising $10,000,000. Greg is a graduate of Western Washington University with a degree in marketing communications.

Since taking PCI public several years ago, Greg completed a reverse merger in 2011 into a company now called Singlepoint. Greg resigned as Chairman/CEO/Director and spun out 1606 Corp (Doing Business AS CBD.INC (OTC | CBDW) is a public company from Singlepoint. Greg has now taken three companies public, raising millions of dollars in the process.

About Brent Duskin;

Brent's expertise includes direct marketing strategic planning, offer development, platform testing, and rollout. Brent has worked on, developed, and created well over 10,000 new customer lead generation and acquisitions programs for companies such as Time Warner Cable, AT&T & Fisher Investments.

Brent's portfolio includes examples of joint-agency direct marketing campaign collaborations where he developed offline awareness and fulfillment campaigns that included brands such as: Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran from "Shark Tank", Scott McGillivray of "Income Properties", Jonathan & Drew Scott, AKA "The Property Brothers", Scott & Amie Yancey of "Flipping Vegas", Josh Altman from "Million Dollar Listings LA", Scott Disick of "Flip it Like Disick", Dean Graziosi, "The Millionaire Mentor", and many others.

About 1606 Corp;

1606 Corp acquires and develops CBD brands including Truz and CBD Singlez, (www.1606hemp.com). The company utilizes an acquisition model aimed at consolidating the fragmented CBD industry. 1606 Corp has a primary focus on Hemp and CBD products, brand development, and establishing distribution channels. 1606 Corp. was awarded the ticker symbol CBDW on January 12th, 2022, and began trading on the OTC Market on January 17th, 2023.

Industry Information;

The Cannabidiol (CBD) market accounted for USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a 21.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, according to Grand view research (link). The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size was valued at $5.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound that is found in the cannabis Sativa plant, and is extracted from hemp or cannabis, generally from hemp due to its naturally high cannabidiol (CBD) content…

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 1606 Corp (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact:

Greg Lambrecht

[email protected]

CBD.inc

Austen Lambrecht

[email protected]

CBD.inc

888-223-9510

Company Websites;

www.1606hemp.com

www.CBD.Inc

