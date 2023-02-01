PR Newswire

Recognition Marks Fifth Consecutive Year Centene Honored in Annual Ranking

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it has once again been recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. This marks the fifth consecutive year Centene has been named to FORTUNE's list, which includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

"Centene is honored to receive this recognition, which underscores the hard work and dedication of our more than 83,000 employees who share in a mission to transform the health of our local communities, one person at a time," said Sarah London, CEO of Centene. "2022 was a meaningful year for Centene – one marked by tremendous change and many successes – but one thing that remained constant was our commitment to our mission and purpose as we help people live healthier lives."

In 2022, Centene achieved a number of significant milestones and continued to execute on its Value Creation Plan, designed to prepare the company for its next wave of growth and innovation with a focus on its core managed care business (Medicaid, Marketplace, and Medicare). Among many successes, the company won or expanded important new Medicaid contracts in California, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.

Centene also announced its Health Insurance Marketplace line of business Ambetter Health would expand into Alabama and extend its geographic footprint by more than 60 counties across 12 existing states, and the company's Medicare line of business Wellcare expanded its wide range of Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) offerings across 209 new U.S. counties.

And in 2022, Centene remained committed to its purpose and mission, supporting its members and local communities. When faced with tragedies and natural disasters in areas such as Buffalo, Uvalde or the Gulf Coast of Florida, Centene employees mobilized across the company with unwavering support, providing time, resources, and innovative projects and investments.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the world's most admired companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

To learn more about the Fortune 2023 World's Most Admired Companies list, visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-named-to-fortune-worlds-most-admired-companies-list-301736134.html

