BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023

Leaders in rapidly growing sales enablement market ranked on innovation and performance

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH

ASX:BTH, Financial), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced it has been named a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023. The annual report highlights 15 technology providers that allow enterprises to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process. This report marks the third consecutive year Bigtincan has been identified by Aragon Research as a leader in the sales enablement market.

"As the sales enablement market expands and more companies adjust to hybrid work models, flexible sales coaching and learning is increasingly critical to the buying and selling experience," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. "Bigtincan offers a uniquely integrated platform that aligns with the hybrid work environment, and continues to build its existing tech stack through strategic acquisitions that position the company well for a shift to intelligent sales enablement."

Now in its fifth year, the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms examines major providers in the evolving market offering technology that has become "the de facto digital work hub for sales professionals."

Bigtincan is leading this evolution with its unified sales enablement platform that empowers customer-facing teams to continually prepare, engage, measure, and improve the buying experience for their customers. According to the report, leaders are identified as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

Bigtincan's growth, both organic and through acquisitions, contributed to its ranking. The company offers a variety of core sales enablement elements including sales content, coaching and learning, sales communications, and conversational intelligence. The report states that, "Based on the May 2022 investment in relationship intelligence technology from TrustSphere, Bigtincan now provides deeper insights into accounts, including relationship maps. Relationship intelligence will form the basis of account-based selling that few offer today."

"At Bigtincan, we continue to innovate. We're dedicated to growing our platform, adjusting with the evolving market demands, and responding to the core challenges facing our customers every day," said Patrick Welch, President of Bigtincan. "We appreciate Aragon Research for including us in this report, which acknowledges our efforts to provide the most robust set of sale enablement tools that deliver the buying experience of the future."

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

Media Contact
Denise Iverson
Bigtincan
+1 (617) 981-7557
[email protected]

