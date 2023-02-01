PR Newswire

Comprehensive solution delivers sophisticated analysis, state-of-the-art troubleshooting, monitoring, and automation

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced thatLiberty Latin America has selected Ribbon Analytics in order to gain an in-depth view of its network behavior and enhance its performance.

"We're constantly striving to provide our customers with the best experience and Ribbon Analytics offers us a sophisticated toolset to do just that," said Gustavo Marsico, Director of Technology Strategy, Liberty Latin America. "With capabilities including improved identification, fraud attempt prevention, insights into voice quality, and automated troubleshooting in the event of an issue, we gain the data needed to manage our network for improved performance and efficiency."

Liberty Latin America leverages Ribbon's Analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices. The solution flow involves ingesting data from CMTS (Cable Modem Termination System) and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their NQI (Network Quality Index) and feeding it to Ribbon Analytics, which enriches the data and helps create new dashboards to track performance and security.

With Ribbon Analytics deployed in their network, service providers gain extensive monitoring capabilities for KPIs and key trends as well as the ability to alert, diagnose, and resolve multiple security threats or Quality of Experience issues, resulting in end-to-end network visibility, improved operational productivity, and incident resolution.

"Our analytics platform helps a provider like Liberty Latin America make smarter decisions, faster, and better serve their customers" said Jorge Gil, Ribbon's Global Account Manager for Liberty Latin America. "We're pleased to support them as they meet their performance KPIs and keep their customers safer with automated fraud control and centralized network monitoring."

