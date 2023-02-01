Goosehead Insurance Chooses Vonage to Power Contact Centers Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023

Integration with Salesforce, speech analytics key to driving enhanced client experience for 2,000+ insurance agents

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal insurance agency, to provide contact center capabilities to its more than 2,000 insurance agents across the U.S. With Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce, Goosehead is arming its agents with the ability to create meaningful engagement with clients and prospects, from anywhere and across any communication channel - voice, video, SMS, social messaging and chat.

Vonage_Logo.jpg

Key to Goosehead's decision to implement Vonage Contact Center is its integration with Salesforce.

Key to Goosehead's decision to implement Vonage Contact Center (VCC) is its integration with Salesforce, which Goosehead utilizes to manage its client and partner base. With this partnership, Goosehead agents will now be able to easily integrate their client data in Salesforce with VCC to deliver a more personalized client experience. As Goosehead continues to scale, Vonage also provides a solution that is agile enough to grow and evolve with the company's rapidly changing needs.

"Like Vonage, Goosehead is hyper-focused on the needs of its clients. With Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce, Goosehead agents have what they need to engage with their clients on their preferred channel and create a customized and personalized experience at different touchpoints," said Reggie Scales, SVP of Global Sales Applications at Vonage. "A dynamic organization like Goosehead is the perfect fit for the flexibility and scalability that the Vonage Contact Center solution provides. Vonage is very excited to be a part of Goosehead's ongoing success moving forward."

In addition to its integration with Salesforce, Vonage Contact Center features include Conversation Analyzer, a speech analytics solution that correlates CRM data with conversation and contact center data, offering Goosehead agents key client data and insights, along with quality management, best practices, compliance, coaching, and more - helping them to boost the client experience and deliver personalized connections across their clients' communication channel of choice. VCC's Workforce Management capabilities also help analyze contact center and Salesforce data to create forecasts and create trackage schedules specific to Goosehead's service level goals.

"With Vonage Contact Center's deep-rooted integration with Salesforce - which is mission critical for us - and innovative features like Conversation Analyzer and Workforce Management, we enhance the way we connect with our clients," said Michael Moxley, Chief Service Officer at Goosehead Insurance. "At Goosehead, we are committed to putting the power of information in the hands of our clients. With Vonage, we are putting that same power into the hands of our agents and team members - giving them the information and tools they need to create the kind of deep engagements and connections that create loyal, happy clients."

Vonage's opportunity to serve Goosehead Insurance was facilitated through Vonage partner and strategic technology service advisor, Liquid Networx. "Goosehead was looking for a partner that could deliver key technology integrations and elevate the exceptional experience that Goosehead clients, agents and team members expect," said Robert Short, VP of Strategic Services at Liquid Networx. "After a thorough analysis, the Vonage team and its Vonage Contact Center Solution was the winner."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visitwww.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go tofacebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visityoutube.com/vonage.

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY01998&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goosehead-insurance-chooses-vonage-to-power-contact-centers-across-the-us-301735535.html

SOURCE Vonage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01998&Transmission_Id=202302010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01998&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.