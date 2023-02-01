Roundhill Investments Announces Dave Mazza as Chief Strategy Officer

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023

Matthew Kanterman, CFA, joins as Director of Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), an established provider of thematic ETFs, is pleased to announce the addition of Dave Mazza as the firm's Chief Strategy Officer. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Dave will oversee the firm's product development, capital markets, and research functions as the company seeks to expand its fund lineup into additional categories.

An accomplished ETF veteran, Mazza is a well-known thought leader within the ETF industry, frequently appearing on CNBC and Bloomberg. Most recently, Mazza was Managing Director, Head of Product, at Direxion, where he led the research and development of new products and the ongoing product management and strategy for the firm, as well as overseeing the firm's strategic partner relationships.

Mazza brings over 15 years of ETF and asset management experience, across previous leadership roles with OppenheimerFunds and State Street SPDR ETFs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Roundhill Investments to help build on the firm's early success as innovators in a dynamic ETF market where investors are looking for unique solutions to help them navigate an evolving investment landscape," said Mazza.

In addition, Roundhill today announced Matthew Kanterman, CFA, as the firm's Director of Research. An experienced equity analyst, Kanterman spent eight years with Bloomberg Intelligence covering the technology sector prior to his most recent position as Director of Research for Ball Metaverse Research Partners. Matthew is a CFA Charterholder.

"We are excited to introduce Dave and Matthew as the newest members of the Roundhill team as we enter our next phase of growth," said Will Hershey, Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal remains to become a leading ETF platform in the coming years, and we believe today's additions position Roundhill for tremendous success in 2023 and beyond."

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

