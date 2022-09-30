JLL named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023

For fourth year, firm recognized for commitment to policies and practices that advance gender equality in the workplace

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

"JLL's continued inclusion in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index is a strong testament to the efforts we have made to advance gender equality and to empower our female leaders," says Nashunda Williams, global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for JLL. "Prioritizing DEI will continue to strengthen our culture, drive better decision-making and increase the value we bring to our clients and to the communities we serve. As we look ahead, we will remain dedicated to building an inclusive workplace that attracts and retains the top talent in our industry."

JLL scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

JLL prioritizes attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent by targeting systemic challenges in the industry. As part of the firm's ongoing commitment to invest in female leaders, JLL remains focused on creating a greater gender balance in management and providing leadership development opportunities for women in the workforce. Additionally, the firm continues to expand its Women's Business Network, consisting of 29 global chapters dedicated to achieving a more diverse, equitable and gender-inclusive world.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

  • Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250
  • Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies
  • Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
  • Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity
  • Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies
  • Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Allison Heraty
Phone: +1 312 228 3128
Email: [email protected]

