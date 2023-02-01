PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that the company has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. This is Paycor's third consecutive acknowledgment from the organization.

"Over the last year, we have prioritized team engagement as well as employee growth and development, which has enabled our business to reach new heights," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace again further demonstrates our commitment to live the cultural best practices we advocate to our clients that drive employee engagement and business results. Paycor's achievements over the past year proves that talent always wins - if you're able to hire the best people, regardless of where they live, you're going to have a better company."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great company cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey, with the winners chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Chief Executive Officer of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paycor-receives-2023-top-workplace-usa-award-for-third-consecutive-year-301735171.html

SOURCE Paycor