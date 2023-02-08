Express Expands Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassador Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), is gearing up for college basketball’s biggest month by announcing the expansion of the Company's successful collegiate athlete style ambassador program. Expanding beyond its headquarter city of Columbus, Ohio, the brand will bring on Jahvon+%3Cb%3EQuinerly%3C%2Fb%3E (Alabama), Justice+%3Cb%3ESueing%3C%2Fb%3E (Ohio), Keyonte+%3Cb%3EGeorge%3C%2Fb%3E (Texas) and Nick+Smith+Jr. (Arkansas) for each of the athlete’s first fashion deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005201/en/

NIL-Slides-Group1_%281%29.jpg

From Top to Bottom: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Justice Sueing (Ohio), Keyonte George (Texas) and Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama) (Photo: Business Wire)

“The time was right to expand our collegiate athlete style ambassador program and we are so pleased to welcome four more top athletes to join our styling community,” says Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express. “Over the last year, we have seen incredible success with this program. We can’t wait to work with these talented athletes who have great style and represent confidence and authenticity.”

The social-first campaign will be seen across the brand’s owned channels, talent channels and paid media. George, Quinerly, Smith Jr. and Sueing will each take to Instagram and TikTok starting this month and continuing through March to highlight their style tips that create confidence for them off the court. Express will also style these new ambassadors in its Spring ‘23 collection for their collegiate events and appearances throughout the season.

Built on the accomplishments of the brand’s first collegiate athlete partnerships, this expansion reflects the continued growth of the Express Styling Community, which invites style enthusiasts to support the brand’s purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression.

For more information on the Express Styling Community and the newest collegiate style ambassadors, visit Express.com, @expressmen on Instagram and @express on TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Express, Inc.

Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005201r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005201/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.