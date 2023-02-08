PATTERN Beauty Launches at Macy's, Expanding the Retailer's Growing Haircare Portfolio

Today, Macy’s launches PATTERN Beauty with the brand’s extensive assortment of washes, treatments, styling tools and more. As the brand’s first-ever department store partner, PATTERN expands Macy’s portfolio of haircare products, specifically in the curl category. PATTERN Beauty’s haircare products and tools with prices ranging from $9 to $25, including the Detangling Nectar, Curl Mousse, Edge Tool and more are available to shop on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“We are thrilled to begin our relationship with PATTERN Beauty and honored to be their first department store partner. Tracee Ellis Ross and her brand empower everyone to celebrate their individuality, centered around the celebration of Black beauty and textured hair,” said Nicolette Bosco, VP of Beauty at Macy’s, “Through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, we are committed to amplifying diverse brands to create more choices for our customers. We are eager to expand our offerings in the curl category and continue our haircare evolution with PATTERN’s range of products.”

“When looking for PATTERN’s first ever department store partner, it was important to me that we work with a brand that celebrates individuality,” says PATTERN CEO & Founder Tracee Ellis Ross. “PATTERN was built on a commitment to expand how we communicate, care for and celebrate the curly, coily and tight textured hair community. We are thrilled to introduce our products to the Macy’s consumer and work with the brand to continue telling our story.”

Macy’s empowers customers to Own Your Style,celebrating individuality and personal style through a curated assortment of the best brands and latest trends. Over the past few years, Macy’s added a haircare category to its iconic beauty business, notably dominated by fragrance, cosmetics and skincare. By listening to market trends, Macy’s launched the category in direct response to their customer’s needs. The retailer has also made a formal commitment to cleaner beauty standards, following the four principles of conscious beauty: clean ingredients, mindfully-made, vegan and cruelty free.

PATTERN Beauty products are designed for curly, coily & tight-textured hair, created by award-winning actress & producer Tracee Ellis Ross. PATTERN focuses on healthy hair & encourages each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires. Searching the globe for the best ingredients and reviewing thousands of formulas, PATTERN is dedicated to creating the solutions to help you achieve your healthiest and happiest hair.

PATTERN Beauty is available to shop at select stores nationwide, online at macys.com and Macy’s mobile app.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About PATTERN Beauty

PATTERN partners lend financial support as well as awareness to a variety of organizations and causes that support similar missions of empowerment for people of color. PATTERN is opening up a whole new world, a new playground for experimenting with new styles. Let your imagination run wild. Discover & behold as curls take on new shapes. Enjoy a new adventure. Join the community @patternbeauty. For PATTERN Beauty PR inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

