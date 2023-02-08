In honor of February being American Heart Month, Cheerios is bringing together real-life celebrity besties and former co-stars, Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith, to inspire friends and family everywhere to talk to their loved ones about heart health in a way that doesn’t have to feel so serious – over a bowl of cereal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006175/en/

Cheerios is bringing together real-life celebrity besties and former co-stars, Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith, to inspire friends and family everywhere to talk to their loved ones about heart health. (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 100 million Americans having some form of heart disease, Cheerios understands how important heart health is. From helping to lower cholesterol as part of a heart healthy diet1 to providing a simple breakfast amidst busy morning routines, Honey Nut Cheerios cereal can be an easy and delicious part of your day, so you can focus on the things that mean the most – like family and friends who are a daily reminder of why we want to live a happy, healthy life.

To encourage heart-to-heart conversations with loved ones, real-life BFFs Leslie and Phyllis are sitting down over a bowl of Cheerios to help bring joy to a heart health journey and remind people why this topic is so important to talk about with your loved ones.

“Being on set with Phyllis felt like the good ol’ days — especially as we were able to get back to improv’ing as we used to do together – but this time with Buzz the Bee,” said Leslie David Baker on his role in the campaign. “I’ve loved Cheerios since I was a kid, and now I realize that Cheerios not only tastes good but it’s good for me. It’s one part of my heart health commitment for my family, friends and fans.”

"Leslie is so thoughtful and a joy to be around, so being able to work with him again while also working with Cheerios—my favorite cereal since I was a child—was a win-win situation, especially for a topic like heart health,” said Phyllis Smith on reuniting with Leslie. “Monitoring and maintaining your heart health is so important for you and your loved ones.”

Cheerios with limited-edition heart shapes are available now on shelves at major retailers nationwide for the fourth year in a row. This year, the limited-edition boxes each feature half of a heart, which form a whole when placed side-by-side—a visual reminder to help take care of your heart health together.

"It was amazing to bring Leslie back for his second year with our Cheerios Hearts campaign – but this time with his best friend Phyllis to help us showcase the importance of finding your ‘why’ with the relationships that matter the most to keep your heart healthy,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “As Leslie and Phyllis reminded us so well throughout this campaign, with a little laughter and a lot of love, a heart health journey can be fun.”

Check out your local grocery store for heart-shaped Cheerios available in five delicious flavors: Honey Nut Cheerios, original yellow-box Cheerios, Chocolate, Strawberry Banana, and Honey Vanilla. Cheerios is encouraging you to buy two heart boxes, one for you and one to give to your bestie. Learn how to get the second box free via rebate (up to $9.50)2 at www.sharecheerios.com and share your heart shapes with Cheerios on Facebook and Instagram.

1Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios cereal, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Cheerios cereal provides 1.5 grams per serving. Other flavors of Cheerios cereal provide 0.75 grams per serving.

2Via rebate up to $9.50, excluding tax. Offer void where prohibited. Valid on heart-shape Cheerios only. Purchase by 3/31/23. Click for full terms.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006175/en/