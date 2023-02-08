More Than 60% of Nation's Educators Considering Leaving the Profession Due in Part to New Challenges Related to Staffing Shortages, Says Horace Mann Study

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

More than 60% of public K-12 educators say they are considering leaving teaching, according to a February 2023 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) report. Their decisions are being driven by a combination of staffing shortages, stress and financial worry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005437/en/

2023-02-01_HM_TLFW_Infographic_-_Balance_jpeg_%281%29.jpg

Infographic: More than 60% of public K-12 educators say they are considering leaving teaching, according to a February 2023 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (

NYSE:HMN, Financial) report. Their decisions are being driven by a combination of staffing shortages, stress and financial worry. The report, Checks and Balance: How financial stress and heavier workloads are accelerating the teacher shortage, shares insights from more than 500 K-12 educators surveyed about the current educational climate and what challenges educators are facing. www.horacemann.com/balance

The report,Checks and Balance: How financial stress and heavier workloads are accelerating the teacher shortage, shares insights from more than 500 K-12 educators surveyed about the current educational climate and what challenges educators are facing. Among the findings:

  • 30% of educators noted significant teacher shortages in their districts, while 47% noted significant staff shortages
  • Roughly 80% of educators surveyed said the impact of understaffing on both students and teachers is either moderate or severe
  • 30% of educators said they plan to leave the profession within the next three years, while another 33% are considering it

“For many teachers, the profession is a calling. They love making an impact on students and seeing them succeed, but their capacity to take on more work is at a breaking point,” said Horace Mann National Business Solutions Executive Kelly Ruwe. “The pandemic exacerbated the teacher shortage, and remaining staff are taking on extra responsibilities without additional compensation. Often this means elimination of their planning time, other students parsed out to their classrooms when another teacher calls in sick, or even vacuuming their own rooms due to a lack of custodial staff. This negatively impacts both teacher morale and student learning.”

The challenges of chronic school understaffing may be the tipping point for many educators who have for years felt overworked and underappreciated. In addition, 77% of public school educators are women, who have historically faced more challenges to financial security. Many private sector job opportunities offer higher pay, fewer hours and less stress. But educators did identify a few changes that would make them more likely to stay:

  • 57% - a better salary
  • 42% - better parent and community support
  • 41% - more supportive school or district leadership
  • 36% - smaller class sizes
  • 35% - safer work environment
  • 29% - better retirement benefits
  • 27% - feeling more financially secure
  • 25% - better healthcare and protection benefits

“We know many educators still have a passion for teaching but are questioning whether it is worth it in the current climate. Administrators are facing numerous challenges and pressures as well; while a higher salary can be a difficult item to provide, there are other solutions administrators can offer,” added Ruwe. “School districts can do more to provide financial wellness resources and support. They can enhance benefit packages to provide more protection coverage to all school employees. And they can use mentoring and recognition programs to help retain teachers and strengthen a school’s culture.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005437r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005437/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.