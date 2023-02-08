Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Kristina “KJ” Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer. With a track record for building people-first cultures at fast-growing organizations, Johnson will lead Amplitude’s People and Workplace function—including talent acquisition and development, diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I), total rewards, employee engagement, and more. She will also join Amplitude’s executive leadership team and report to Spenser Skates, Co-founder and CEO of Amplitude.

“The People function is incredibly important to building a great organization, and KJ has the experience and leadership we need to be successful in our next phase of growth,” said Skates. “KJ innately lives our cultural values, has seen the level of scale we’re growing to, and has a strong perspective on how to build high-performing teams. KJ is a phenomenal leader, and I’m excited to work alongside her.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Johnson has led People teams at both startups and global enterprises. She spent the last seven years at Okta, where she helped scale its team from 500 to nearly 6,000 employees while retaining a headcount growth rate of 30% year-over-year. In this role, Johnson also seamlessly integrated culture and people processes through several acquisitions. Before Okta, Johnson led human resources for EnerNOC, a leading energy management software provider. She received a Professional Human Resources (PHR) Certification and holds an MBA in Human Resource Management from California State University.

“I am so impressed with Amplitude’s product. It is a must-have for every business, and the market opportunity is huge,” said Johnson. “But the thing I care most about is its people. Amplitude is an organization that has put its values and team first, and that’s evident in the way people show up to work every day. Everyone I’ve talked to is humble, savvy, and a problem-solver. I look forward to partnering with Spenser and the team to keep scaling the company in 2023 and beyond.”

Johnson will join Amplitude as demand grows for the self-service digital analytics platform that provides trusted data, clearer insights, and faster action. Amplitude was recently named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2022. It received 5/5 scores in nine criteria, including product intelligence, data governance and security, and performance. Amplitude also ranked #1 in 10 categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report, including product analytics and mobile app analytics.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005328/en/