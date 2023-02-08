Cue the Confetti (or Dollar Bills): H&R Block is Turning Feb. 12 into a Tax Prep Tailgate(SM)! The Company Encourages Americans to Amp Up Their Pre-Game Festivities and File Their Taxes Before the Big Game

The company is hosting Do-It-Yourself tax filing events in cities across the U.S., and sponsoring games and giveaways at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale, Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (: HRB) is celebrating the 2023 Tax Season with a first-of-its-kind Tax Prep Tailgate event on Feb. 12, 2023. With Sunday being one of the most popular days to file taxes, H&R Block is adding fun and celebration to taxes before the Big Game by hosting Tax Prep Tailgate Do-It-Yourself (DIY) tax filing events in Baltimore, Phoenix, and Birmingham, Ala., plus sponsoring games and prizes at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale, Ariz.

“We told you this year we would be bringing the spirit of celebration to tax season, and now we’re inspiring people to file their taxes from anywhere – even a tailgate,” said Jill Cress, H&R Block’s Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. “H&R Block has always taken pride in giving our customers the confidence to do their taxes, whatever way they do them, with simplicity, transparent pricing, and decades of expertise. And now it’s time to infuse a lot more fun into filing taxes, too!”

H&R Block Tax Prep Tailgate Events
Not attending the Big Game in Arizona? No problem. On Feb. 12, H&R Block is also hosting three Tax Prep Tailgate pre-game events at restaurants in Phoenix, Baltimore, and Birmingham, Ala., where people can file their taxes using H&R Block’s Online DIY product and enjoy complimentary food and drinks.

“All across the country, the day of the Big Game is filled with so many festive pre-game activities. It makes sense that as people prepare to cheer on their favorite team, they also choose H&R Block as their winning tax provider,” said Cress. “Whether people are in Arizona for the Big Game, live in one of the cities where we’re partnering with a local restaurant to create a Tax Prep Tailgate, or will be home watching the game, we hope the pre-game becomes a fun and rewarding time to file taxes.”

Everyone is encouraged to visit H&R Block’s social media account on Instagram www.instagram.com/hrblock to follow along with the fun. Clients who show us how they’re participating in Tax Prep Tailgate on social media may be in for a fun digital surprise!

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
Located directly adjacent to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate is a free interactive food and music festival that will feature DIPLO & LOCASH. Leading into the kickoff for the Big Game, from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. MST, attendees are invited to participate in the onsite H&R Block Football Toss featuring custom giveaways, and more. Before then, starting on Jan. 25, fans everywhere can enter for the chance to win airfare for two and VIP access to meet Guy Fieri, scoop up signed swag, and enjoy amazing tailgate treats. Visit https://guysflavortowntailgate.com/hr-block-flyaway/ today to register to win, and for more information.

For more information about all H&R Block Tax Prep Tailgate activities, visit www.hrblock.com/taxpreptailgate. And be sure to file with H&R Block, anytime, online at www.hrblock.com/online-tax-filing.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (913) 302-0032, [email protected]

