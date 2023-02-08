NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the company will be joining Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) as the newest member of Ocean & Climate Innovation Accelerator (OCIA). With a grant of $1 million over four years to the consortium, NI supports research into the effects of climate change on our oceans. Founded in 2021 by OCIA members ADI and WHOI, OCIA’s goal is advancing knowledge of the ocean’s critical role in global environmental health.

NI, a pioneer in the test and measurement space, has committed to using the power of engineering to combat the negative effects of climate change. Through its 100-year plan and Corporate Impact Program, NI has initiatives ranging from zero waste and carbon neutrality to a defined portion of profits being donated.

OCIA is a first-of-its-kind consortium launched to generate new knowledge and accelerate solutions for climate change through a focus on our oceans. WHOI and ADI both recognized the urgent need to understand fundamental ocean processes to predict future climate impact and to inform policies that address it. The industry consortium member companies contribute resources, research capability and in-kind technology to collaborate with WHOI scientists across research innovation hubs. OCIA is intentionally designed to bring together organizations across sectors and areas of expertise to drive collective action and meaningful change.

With NI’s support, OCIA will increase financial assistance to grantees creating technologies that support data collection and improve understanding of the ocean and its role in climate evolution. In addition, the grant from NI will accelerate the development of technologies incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“As engineers who are always seeking the next solution to immense challenges, we know that combining forces with WHOI and Analog Devices supports bold innovations to address climate change,” said Eric Starkloff, chief executive officer at NI. “This initiative fits into our goal of helping to engineer a healthy planet by using data and measurement to drive deeper knowledge.”

“Accelerating research and technology development for ocean-based climate solutions is at the forefront of WHOI’s mission to advance ocean-climate innovation for the global good,” said Peter de Menocal, president and director of WHOI. “NI’s climate-focused goals align closely with the philosophy and approach of OCIA and we’re excited to have them join this important initiative.”

“Analog Devices has seen firsthand the impact of NI’s expertise in helping businesses solve some of their toughest challenges, and we look forward to the impact their support will make in achieving OCIA’s goals,” said Vincent Roche, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors at Analog Devices.

This enhanced partnership with OCIA highlights NI’s collaboration with its customers to address climate change.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930, its primary mission is to understand the ocean and its interaction with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate an understanding of the ocean’s role in the changing global environment. WHOI’s pioneering discoveries stem from an ideal combination of science and engineering—one that has made it one of the most trusted and technically advanced leaders in basic and applied ocean research and exploration anywhere. WHOI is known for its multidisciplinary approach, superior ship operations, and unparalleled deep-sea robotics capabilities. We play a leading role in ocean observation and operate the most extensive suite of data-gathering platforms in the world. Top scientists, engineers, and students collaborate on more than 800 concurrent projects worldwide—both above and below the waves—pushing the boundaries of knowledge and possibility. For more information, please visit www.whoi.edu.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

