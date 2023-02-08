NI Joins OCIA Consortium to Accelerate Solutions to Climate Change

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the company will be joining Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) as the newest member of Ocean & Climate Innovation Accelerator (OCIA). With a grant of $1 million over four years to the consortium, NI supports research into the effects of climate change on our oceans. Founded in 2021 by OCIA members ADI and WHOI, OCIA’s goal is advancing knowledge of the ocean’s critical role in global environmental health.

NI, a pioneer in the test and measurement space, has committed to using the power of engineering to combat the negative effects of climate change. Through its 100-year plan and Corporate Impact Program, NI has initiatives ranging from zero waste and carbon neutrality to a defined portion of profits being donated.

OCIA is a first-of-its-kind consortium launched to generate new knowledge and accelerate solutions for climate change through a focus on our oceans. WHOI and ADI both recognized the urgent need to understand fundamental ocean processes to predict future climate impact and to inform policies that address it. The industry consortium member companies contribute resources, research capability and in-kind technology to collaborate with WHOI scientists across research innovation hubs. OCIA is intentionally designed to bring together organizations across sectors and areas of expertise to drive collective action and meaningful change.

With NI’s support, OCIA will increase financial assistance to grantees creating technologies that support data collection and improve understanding of the ocean and its role in climate evolution. In addition, the grant from NI will accelerate the development of technologies incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“As engineers who are always seeking the next solution to immense challenges, we know that combining forces with WHOI and Analog Devices supports bold innovations to address climate change,” said Eric Starkloff, chief executive officer at NI. “This initiative fits into our goal of helping to engineer a healthy planet by using data and measurement to drive deeper knowledge.”

“Accelerating research and technology development for ocean-based climate solutions is at the forefront of WHOI’s mission to advance ocean-climate innovation for the global good,” said Peter de Menocal, president and director of WHOI. “NI’s climate-focused goals align closely with the philosophy and approach of OCIA and we’re excited to have them join this important initiative.”

“Analog Devices has seen firsthand the impact of NI’s expertise in helping businesses solve some of their toughest challenges, and we look forward to the impact their support will make in achieving OCIA’s goals,” said Vincent Roche, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors at Analog Devices.

This enhanced partnership with OCIA highlights NI’s collaboration with its customers to address climate change.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Contact: [email protected]

About Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930, its primary mission is to understand the ocean and its interaction with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate an understanding of the ocean’s role in the changing global environment. WHOI’s pioneering discoveries stem from an ideal combination of science and engineering—one that has made it one of the most trusted and technically advanced leaders in basic and applied ocean research and exploration anywhere. WHOI is known for its multidisciplinary approach, superior ship operations, and unparalleled deep-sea robotics capabilities. We play a leading role in ocean observation and operate the most extensive suite of data-gathering platforms in the world. Top scientists, engineers, and students collaborate on more than 800 concurrent projects worldwide—both above and below the waves—pushing the boundaries of knowledge and possibility. For more information, please visit www.whoi.edu.

Contact: [email protected]

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005125r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005125/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.