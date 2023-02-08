Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) company, today is proud to announce the launch of the second round of pre-orders for the highly sought-after Wheels One. The exceptional response to the first round of pre-orders, which generated commitments for over $2.2 million in future sales, has confirmed Wheels' confidence in the Wheels One as a new and significant revenue stream for the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005671/en/

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The impressive results of the first round of pre-orders has convinced us that the Wheels One is a game-changer in sustainable commuting and a major new revenue stream for Helbiz,” said Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella. “We are excited to offer even more customers the opportunity to experience the benefits of this advanced micro-mobility device.”

The Wheels One is a cutting-edge solution for sustainable commuting, featuring a 30% more powerful motor and larger brake discs and pads than previous versions of the vehicle, Lidar for enhanced safety, a one-piece chassis designed for strength, IP56 waterproofing for all weather conditions, and an expansion port for customized accessories.

This second round of pre-orders will have a limited stock of 3000 vehicles which aim to generate potential commitments of over $5 million in future sales. The pre-ordered vehicles are intended to be shipped to customers by Q3 2023.

Pre-order your Wheels One at helbiz.com%2Fwheelsone from today at 9.30AM ET.

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005671/en/