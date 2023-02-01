UNC-Chapel Hill and 2U Partner for Online Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 1, 2023

New Doctoral Degree is Carolina's Sixth Online Degree to Launch with 2U

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) and 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX, have partnered to create a new online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership program.

The three-year program, available through the UNC School of Education, is Carolina's sixth online degree developed with 2U. It is designed for working professionals with leadership experience who are motivated to effect systemic and sustainable change across schools, government agencies, businesses, and private organizations. Students who earn the degree will be able to apply a wide array of strategies, theories, and skills to lead organizations to learn and improve, as well as become more inclusive and effective.

"Our commitment to offer flexible and high-quality programming to meet the learning needs and career aspirations of professionals – lifelong and lifewide – is a critical piece of Carolina's educational mission," said Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the UNC School of Education. "We are working with 2U to achieve that mission by delivering best-in-class, rigorous online programs with exceptional outcomes. We are looking forward to launching the new Ed.D. program and giving learners the opportunity to impact their organizations in meaningful ways."

Carolina's partnership with 2U includes a variety of online graduate degree and boot camp programs available through its Kenan-Flagler Business School, Gillings School of Global Public Health, School of Government, School of Data Science and Society, and, now, School of Education. The University most recently announced the launch of an online Master in Applied Data Science, available through the School of Data Science and Society.

"2U has worked closely with Carolina over 12 years to evolve its university-wide digital learning strategy," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U's president of partnerships. "We are excited to launch the Ed.D. program and continue collaborating to help learners around the world gain access to a world-class Carolina education."

Pending requisite approvals, the new Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership could potentially accept applications for admission in Fall 2023, with courses beginning Spring 2024. To learn more about all of Carolina's online offerings, visit online.unc.edu.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill:
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation's first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor's, 112 master's, 66 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 15 schools, including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina's most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina's nearly 356,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories and 161 countries. Nearly 193,000 live in North Carolina.

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU):
As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 46 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

