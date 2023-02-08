Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

, will present at the , on Monday, March 6th, at 2:30 p.m. PT. Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, and SVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Tuesday, March 7th, at 12:15 p.m. PT.

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.snowflake.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 543 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of October 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

