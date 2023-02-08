Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation and fleet+management solutions, celebrates today’s recognition by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies® for 2023. The annual list applauds the world's most respected companies as ranked by peers in their industry, with Ryder named among the top companies across the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry category for the 11th consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005751/en/

Ryder named among the top companies across the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry category for the 11th consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Ryder’s consistent inclusion in FORTUNE’s annual list is an achievement owed to our dedicated and invaluable employees. Our customers choose Ryder because they trust that we have the industry’s best and brightest working on their business,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “We’re proud to receive this distinction, underscoring our relentless commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business and as a trusted industry leader in transportation.”

The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® list is based on an annual corporate reputation study that surveys top executives, directors, and financial analysts from eligible companies across 52 industries. Companies are evaluated and ranked according to nine key attributes, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

“FORTUNE congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year,” says FORTUNE Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.

Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

Ryder’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship extends into every aspect of its business. Information about Ryder’s Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR) and ESG initiatives can be found at www.RyderCSR.com.

For more information about the complete list of the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 2023, visit: https%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2Franking%2Fworlds-most-admired-companies%2F2023%2F

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-ar

ryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005751/en/