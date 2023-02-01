PR Newswire

Company named to both Fortune Most Admired Companies List and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, showcasing commitment to providing value and equality

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating remarkable consistency in performance and gender equality Aflac Incorporated has been named to Fortune Magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year.

"Call it CSR, ESG or just doing the right thing, Aflac is pleased to be recognized for getting it right."

The World's Most Admired Companies list ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries through a survey of executives, directors and analysts who rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility, innovation and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. Aflac is ranked No. 1 in the Insurance: Life and Health industry in the category of Long-Term Investment Value and No. 2 for Use of Corporate Assets and Quality of Management.

The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. The GEI represents 45 countries and regions and a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities.

"Being consistently named to these prestigious lists illustrates how Aflac succeeds at the intersection of purpose and performance," said Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "It demonstrates once again that companies that prioritize diversity, equality and inclusion have greater potential to succeed in the marketplace. Equality — and how it translates into fair opportunities — and treating people with respect are simply the right things to do."

In his 33rd year at the helm, Amos is among the longest tenured CEOs in the Fortune 200. Under his leadership, Aflac Incorporated has continued to foster a culture that values diversity, and this is reflected in both the U.S., where 47% of senior management were people of color and/or women at the end of 2022, and Aflac Life Insurance Japan, where over 25% of management posts were filled by women. In addition, the company's board of directors is 64% people of color and/or women.

Since the end of August 1990, Aflac Incorporated's stock has increased from 95 cents per share to its current value, exceeding $71 per share; the company's total shareholder return — including reinvested cash dividends — exceeded 13,144% as of the end of 2022.

"In today's environment, there is a demand from both customers and investors to balance purpose and profit like never before. Call it CSR, ESG or just doing the right thing, Aflac is pleased to be recognized for getting it right, year in and year out, and reporting our progress with authenticity and transparency," said Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick Crawford. "Our strategy for growing the business, since our inception, has included making a concerted effort and direct investments in what it takes to be a good corporate citizen. Being recognized with both hard-earned accolades illustrates how caring on purpose aligns our value proposition for consumers and shareholders of our company."

Learn more about the Fortune World's Most Admired list at www.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies. Learn more about the Bloomberg Gender Equality List at https://www.bloomberg.com/gei

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products1. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year. Also in 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2023, Aflac Incorporated was included on Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2021 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

