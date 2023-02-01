Sandvik acquires PMT Premier Machine Tools Limited

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has acquired 95% of the shares in the Irish based company PMT Premier Machine Tools Limited ("PMT"), a well-established solutions provider to medical customers in Ireland, with full coverage of machines, tools and services. The company will be reported within Seco, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. 

"The acquisition of PMT fits well with our strategy to strengthen our position in the fast-growing area of medical. Together with PMT, Sandvik will be able to offer complete machining solutions to the medical segment", says Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik. 

PMT has through its strong partnerships the ability to deliver tailored machining solutions and services to its customers. The broad portfolio of services and know-how encompass the full machining process in medical, from design to verification, expanding Seco's offer from products to full solutions and services.

"PMT provides additional capabilities for Sandvik to grow within the medical segment, bringing strong relationships with key manufacturers of medical implants. We can build on PMT's medical machining know-how and, together with Seco's medical sales and application experts, expand into selected markets. We are very pleased to welcome PMT to the Group," says Nadine Crauwels, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

PMT was founded in 2000 and has 14 employees. In 2022, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 120 million. The EBITA margin is neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be neutral. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, 1 February 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Investor Relations, phone: +46 79 060 87 17 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3707301/1820793.pdf

Sandvik acquires PMT Premier Machine Tools Limited

favicon.png?sn=IO02864&sd=2023-02-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-acquires-pmt-premier-machine-tools-limited-301736202.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO02864&Transmission_Id=202302010939PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO02864&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.