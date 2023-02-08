Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it once again received the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This is the second year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 16-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 60 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Award winners were selected based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, and results were calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2’s chief executive officer. “Being recognized among the nation’s top workplaces is a testament to our people who are passionate about our community-focused culture.”

“The Top Workplaces USA award is special because it is based on feedback from our team members across the globe,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s executive vice president of People. “At Q2, our diverse and talented people are making an impact in communities worldwide and enabling our customers to serve the needs of their communities as well.”

A key pillar of Q2 culture is centered on giving back through Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. Q2 utilizes digital solutions to enable employees to make meaningful contributions of time and money to causes that are relevant to them. Most recently, Q2 announced its partnership with Austin+Community+Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to increase the impact and reach in building strong and diverse communities through its new Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The initiative allows non-profits to apply for grants from Q2, and in 2021, Q2 awarded s $10,000 grant to 12 organizations from around the world.

As a global company, Q2 makes contributions to an array of organizations, including Code2College, JDRF, International+Relief+Teams, Lifeworks+Austin, Friendship+Home+of+Lincoln, Akshaya+Patra+Foundation, and food banks in many communities. In partnership with Austin+FC, Q2 helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas community through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program and Austin FC Dream Starter Competition. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005106/en/