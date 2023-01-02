Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $5.34Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MODN by 896,486 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.56.

On 02/01/2023, Model N Inc traded for a price of $39.0462 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned 49.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Model N Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -425.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 951,154 shares of NAS:VCEL for a total holding of 2,479,475. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.34.

On 02/01/2023, Vericel Corp traded for a price of $28.01 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vericel Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -84.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 987,195 shares of NYSE:CWAN for a total holding of 3,801,095. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.75.

On 02/01/2023, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.69 per share and a market cap of $3.73Bil. The stock has returned 9.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -544.29 and a price-sales ratio of 16.07.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 122,851 shares of NAS:CWST for a total holding of 3,157,827. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.31.

On 02/01/2023, Casella Waste Systems Inc traded for a price of $79.315 per share and a market cap of $4.10Bil. The stock has returned 3.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Casella Waste Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.26, a price-book ratio of 8.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 392,097 shares of NYSE:PRO for a total holding of 3,336,943. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 02/01/2023, Pros Holdings Inc traded for a price of $25.435 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pros Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

