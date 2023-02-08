Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE® “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2023, the 22nd consecutive year that the Company has been so recognized. Henry Schein also ranked+first in the Wholesalers: Health Care category for the fifth consecutive year.

“For more than 90 years, our concern for the success of our stakeholders – our customers, suppliers, Team Schein Members, investors, and society at large – has long been the foundation of our purpose-driven approach to business and continues to inform our efforts to create a healthier world,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Despite the challenges we face as a society and industry, the dedication and determination of the approximately 22,000 Team Schein Members remains strong, and our values continue to be a key driver of the Company's success. On behalf of Team Schein, we are honored to be included on FORTUNE’s list of the ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’.”

According to FORTUNE, the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. FORTUNE has posted the complete rankings on+its+website.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021 and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since

Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005637/en/