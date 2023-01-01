NEW Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is Giving Summer Vibes with a Delicious Blend of Rum and Coconut Water

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023

Now available nationwide, the highly anticipated offering from Vita Coco coconut water and Captain Morgan promises to thaw out summer vibes with three ready-to-drink flavors

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Vita Cocoand Captain Morgan are serving up summer vibes in a can, and we're here for it. The #1 selling spiced rum brand1 has joined forces with the #1 selling coconut water2 to deliver the most tropical tasting cocktail of the year – Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. Crafted with delicious Captain Morgan and refreshing-tasting Vita Coco coconut water, this liquid marriage is sure to spice it up.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan comes in three delicious and iconic rum-based cocktail offerings, Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito. All three cocktails are best served chilled from the can.

"There's a point every year when people are ready to kick winter to the curb, and Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan delivers the taste of the tropics that is synonymous with the fun of warmer days. And that's what this collab is all about – keeping the spirit of summer going year-round," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with the best in the business, to bring people Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan and now we're all one sip closer to summer."

Available in three delicious flavors, with Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan cocktails, tropical classics have never been easier to enjoy.

  • The oh-so-sweet Piña Colada is perfectly balanced with the flavors of ripe pineapple, creamy coconut and Caribbean rum
  • The Strawberry Daiquiri is synonymous with vacation mode, featuring hints of ripe juicy lime rounded out with the flavor of sweet strawberries
  • And no tropical getaway is complete without a citrusy Lime Mojito in hand, boasting notes of fresh muddled garden mint and ripe juicy lime

"Everywhere you go in the tropics, people are mixing their favorite spirit with coconut water," said The Vita Coco Company Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Kirban. "Today, I am excited that Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is bringing the tropics to backyards and refrigerators everywhere. With as little effort as popping open a can, friends can gather at home and enjoy a coconut water cocktail that tastes as good as what they'd get on an epic vacation."

Whether you're soaking up the sun at the beach, poolside or just chilling with friends of legal drinking age, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan brings tropical summertime vibes to any get-together hot or cold.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is on shelves now nationwide or wherever spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages are sold. The premium line of canned cocktails has an ABV of 5% and are sold in 12oz cans for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA and @VitaCoco on Instagram for more delicious updates on Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. And no matter how you decide to enjoy Captain Morgan, always remember to drink responsibly.

About Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, and Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About The Vita Coco Company
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company's brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

Media Contacts
TAYLOR
[email protected]

Sydney Farrar, Diageo
[email protected]

The Vita Coco Company
[email protected]

1 Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Census and Convenience, L52W through 01/21/23
2 IRI Total US - MULO+C latest 52 weeks ending 01/01/2023

Vita_Coco_Spiked_with_Captain_Morgan_Lime_Mojito__1.jpg

Vita_Coco_Spiked_with_Captain_Morgan__1.jpg

Vita_Coco_Spiked_with_Captain_Morgan_Strawberry_Daiquiri__1.jpg

Vita_Coco_Spiked_with_Captain_Morgan_Pina_Colada__1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY02160&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vita-coco-spiked-with-captain-morgan-is-giving-summer-vibes-with-a-delicious-blend-of-rum-and-coconut-water-301736068.html

SOURCE Captain Morgan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY02160&Transmission_Id=202302011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY02160&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.