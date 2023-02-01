PR Newswire

Alfa Laval is expanding production capacity for heat exchangers in Sweden, Italy, China and the US as part of an increased investment program.

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Alfa Laval has decided to invest SEK 3.8 billion in a capacity expansion program for heat exchangers. The investment will go towards increasing production, distribution and service capacity at four existing Alfa Laval sites in Sweden, Italy, China and the US. The decision to increase capacity investment is based on increased demand to support customers in the ongoing global energy transition.

"Although the global economy continues to be volatile, we see strong demand for our products in energy-related applications, both in the traditional supply and in new and growing areas such as hydrogen, heat pumps and data centers," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval. "Last year we took the decision to increase capacity to address parts of the demand imbalances, and now we see additional growth opportunities. Today's investment announcement is a result of that."

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-increases-investments-to-further-support-global-energy-transition-301736271.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval