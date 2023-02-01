AEP Names Burbure Vice President of FERC and RTO Strategy & Policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Stacey Burbure vice president, FERC and RTO Strategy and Policy, effective Feb. 4. Burbure replaces Amanda Conner, who now serves as chief of staff to Julie Sloat, AEP's president and chief executive officer.

Burbure, 43, most recently served as senior counsel, transmission policy and rates. She will be responsible for leading AEP's regulatory and policy efforts at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) as the company develops the electric system of the future to best serve its customers. She will report to Antonio Smyth, senior vice president – Grid Solutions.

"Stacey has spent nearly 20 years working with regulators on complex regulatory and policy issues that affect every electricity customer. Her extensive knowledge and experience will serve our customers well as AEP is investing in electric transmission infrastructure and new sources of generation to serve our customers with safe and reliable electricity," Smyth said.

Prior to joining AEP in 2019, Burbure served as senior counsel, focusing on transmission issues, for an investor-owned utility. Previously, she was senior counsel to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation where she acted as lead counsel to the Reliability Standards Committee. Stacey began her career in the energy field in 2003 in private practice.

Burbure earned her bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College and her law degree from George Washington University Law School. She is a board member of the Charitable Foundation of the Energy Bar Association.

SOURCE American Electric Power

