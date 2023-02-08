Rackspace Technology Government Solutions Receives Authorization to Operate on AWS in Federal Environment

43 minutes ago
With Legislation Making FedRAMP Requirements Mandatory, Rackspace Technology Offers Federal Government Customers Full Access to AWS Capabilities with High Levels of Security

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has extended its FedRAMP authorization to include Amazon Web Services (AWS) within Rackspace Government Solutions (RGS), a managed security and compliance platform. The expansion allows Rackspace Technology to offer state-of-the-art private, public, and hybrid architecture solutions to the government network.

Rackspace Government Solutions is a platform specifically designed to meet the security and compliance requirements of government agencies. By adding AWS to their list of authorized technologies, Rackspace Technology provides federal agencies with access to a range of AWS services, including computing, storage, and networking. This expansion is a significant milestone for Rackspace Technology and its federal customers, allowing them to use the power and flexibility of AWS, while still maintaining the high levels of security and compliance required for government work.

“In light of the recent legislation signed by President Biden making FedRAMP a preferred accreditation program for cloud access in civilian agencies, we continue to be a Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network,” said Rick Rosenburg, Vice President and General Manager, Rackspace Government Solutions. “We are excited to continue our work as a consulting partner with Authority to Operate on AWS for FedRAMP services.”

Rackspace Government Solutions has received 23 FedRAMP authorizations and several contract vehicles through which federal agencies can acquire the Rackspace Technology services and solutions from Rackspace Technology. With more than 3,800 AWS accreditations, 15 AWS competencies and 15 AWS service validations, Rackspace Technology offers deep expertise in AWS capabilities to its customers.

“Our team showcased their deep technical knowledge of AWS which, paired with our expertise in security and compliance, helped us to achieve in months what typically takes years,” said Rosenburg, Rackspace Technology. “As a result of our timely action, RGS Government Cloud covers 80% of FedRAMP requirements, granting us a competitive advantage compared to other managed service providers.”

For more information about Rackspace Government Solutions’ Authority to Operate on AWS, visit here.

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Natalie Silva
[email protected]

