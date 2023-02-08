Community Health Systems to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call

Community Health Systems, Inc. (

NYSE:CYH, Financial) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 45 distinct markets across 16 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 79 affiliated hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

