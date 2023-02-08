SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 0.001 of a share of newly-designated Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company's common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of stockholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series A Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per 0.001 of a share of Series A Preferred Stock).

All shares of Series A Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of stockholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company. Any outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company's Board of Directors or automatically upon the effectiveness of the amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split.

The Series A Preferred Stock will be uncertificated, with no shares of Series A Preferred Stock transferable by any holder thereof except in connection with a transfer by such holder of any shares of the Company's common stock held by such holder. In that case, a number of one one-thousandths (1/1000ths) of a share of Series A Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of the Company's common stock to be transferred by such holder would be transferred to the transferee of such shares of common stock.

Further details regarding the Series A Preferred Stock will be contained in a Forms 8-K and 8-A to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

