MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies.

Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to rank companies by their corporate reputation. Corporate executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to financial soundness, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

“MetLife is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable workplace and society,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “We are proud of the work we are doing at MetLife and this recognition is illustrative of the dedication and commitment of our employees to make a positive impact now, and into the future.”

Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

