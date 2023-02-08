Company's biologic drug candidate targets a key pathway involved in the progression and maintenance of depigmentation.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for a Phase 2 clinical study of the company's EB06 monoclonal antibody candidate as a treatment for vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. While it can affect any area, vitiligo commonly occurs on the face, neck and hands, and is a lifelong condition. According to the World Health Organization, vitiligo affects approximately 1% of the world's population.

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that the regulatory clearance of the study represents a key part of the company's development and partnership plans for EB06. "This significant milestone in our vitiligo program provides us another novel Phase 2-ready asset and the opportunity to expand our discussions around partnering and advancing this late-stage biologic asset in our pipeline. Despite the high prevalence of vitiligo, there are few effective treatment options and no approved systemic therapeutics targeting the underlying disease."

Edesa's drug targets autoreactive T cells that destroy the pigment-producing cells of the epidermis. Specifically, EB06 binds to chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) and inhibits the interaction of CXCL10 with its receptor(s). CXCL10 is highly expressed in vitiligo patients in both skin and serum, and CXCL10 is implicated in both the initiation of the disease and the maintenance of vitiligo lesions. Results from 65 subjects in three previous clinical studies demonstrated that EB06 produced the pharmacodynamic /biological activity required to address the dysfunctional immune response associated with vitiligo, and was generally safe and well tolerated. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated that neutralization of CXCL10 prevented and reversed depigmentation.

"We believe there is significant scientific rationale to evaluate EB06's potential to prevent and reverse the highly visible symptoms of vitiligo, and we are excited about the potential of this program to change people's lives," said Dr. Nijhawan.

As planned, the Phase 2 study protocol approved by Health Canada will evaluate the safety and efficacy of EB06 versus placebo in adults with moderate to severe non-segmental (generalized) vitiligo. Patients will receive intravenous infusions of either EB06 or placebo during the treatment period, followed by a follow-up period. Approximately 120 adult subjects will be included in the double-blind, placebo-controlled study at up to approximately 25 investigational centers in Canada. The primary endpoint will be improvement from baseline on the Face Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI), a quantitative clinical tool that estimates the overall area of vitiligo patches and the degree of macular re-pigmentation within these patches over time.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

