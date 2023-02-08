Edesa Biotech Receives Regulatory Approval for Phase 2 Vitiligo Study

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Company's biologic drug candidate targets a key pathway involved in the progression and maintenance of depigmentation.

    • TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for a Phase 2 clinical study of the company's EB06 monoclonal antibody candidate as a treatment for vitiligo.

    Vitiligo is a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. While it can affect any area, vitiligo commonly occurs on the face, neck and hands, and is a lifelong condition. According to the World Health Organization, vitiligo affects approximately 1% of the world's population.

    Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that the regulatory clearance of the study represents a key part of the company's development and partnership plans for EB06. "This significant milestone in our vitiligo program provides us another novel Phase 2-ready asset and the opportunity to expand our discussions around partnering and advancing this late-stage biologic asset in our pipeline. Despite the high prevalence of vitiligo, there are few effective treatment options and no approved systemic therapeutics targeting the underlying disease."

    Edesa's drug targets autoreactive T cells that destroy the pigment-producing cells of the epidermis. Specifically, EB06 binds to chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) and inhibits the interaction of CXCL10 with its receptor(s). CXCL10 is highly expressed in vitiligo patients in both skin and serum, and CXCL10 is implicated in both the initiation of the disease and the maintenance of vitiligo lesions. Results from 65 subjects in three previous clinical studies demonstrated that EB06 produced the pharmacodynamic /biological activity required to address the dysfunctional immune response associated with vitiligo, and was generally safe and well tolerated. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated that neutralization of CXCL10 prevented and reversed depigmentation.

    "We believe there is significant scientific rationale to evaluate EB06's potential to prevent and reverse the highly visible symptoms of vitiligo, and we are excited about the potential of this program to change people's lives," said Dr. Nijhawan.

    As planned, the Phase 2 study protocol approved by Health Canada will evaluate the safety and efficacy of EB06 versus placebo in adults with moderate to severe non-segmental (generalized) vitiligo. Patients will receive intravenous infusions of either EB06 or placebo during the treatment period, followed by a follow-up period. Approximately 120 adult subjects will be included in the double-blind, placebo-controlled study at up to approximately 25 investigational centers in Canada. The primary endpoint will be improvement from baseline on the Face Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI), a quantitative clinical tool that estimates the overall area of vitiligo patches and the degree of macular re-pigmentation within these patches over time.

    About Edesa Biotech
    Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

    Edesa Forward-Looking Statements
    This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's belief that the CTA approval is a significant milestone and provides it with the opportunity to expand its discussions around partnering and advancing EB06; the potential efficacy of the drug in treating vitiligo and the relevance of EB06's mechanism of action against CXCL10; the company's belief that there is significant scientific rationale to evaluate EB06's potential to both prevent and reverse the highly visible symptoms of vitiligo; the drug's potential ability to change people's lives; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical development programs in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as Covid-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

    CONTACT:
    Gary Koppenjan
    Edesa Biotech, Inc.
    (805) 488-2800 ext. 150
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/737583/Edesa-Biotech-Receives-Regulatory-Approval-for-Phase-2-Vitiligo-Study

    img.ashx?id=737583

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.