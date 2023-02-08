Subaru Helps Those in Need With Milestone Donation Totals of Over 500,000 Pairs of Socks and 100,000 Blankets

February 1, 2023
CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the automaker and its retailers will provide a sock donation to homeless shelters across the country as part of the annual Subaru Loves to Help initiative. Following the conclusion of Subaru Loves to Help Month this February, the automaker and its nationwide network of retailers will have donated over 500,000 pairs of new socks, 50,000 of which are youth socks, and 100,000 warm blankets for adults and children experiencing homelessness.

More than 500,000 adults and 35,000 youths experience homelessness nationally on any given night, and socks are one of the most requested items by shelters. Throughout the month of February, over 600 Subaru retailers nationwide will personally deliver new pairs of socks to their community shelter partners, offering unhoused people a necessity they may not have.

"As an automaker committed to helping our communities, we want to give a measure of comfort and warmth to individuals and families experiencing homelessness," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru and our retailers are thankful for our shelter partners and their continued support to show those in need that we are thinking of them."

The donation is part of the Subaru Love to Help initiative, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and how you can support those experiencing homelessness in your community, visit https://www.subaru.com/help.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

