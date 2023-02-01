PR Newswire
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2023
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer Brian West will speak at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 15th at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Visit https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/ba/1644627 to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.
