MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that Fabian Urquijo has accepted an invitation to join its Xcelerate Brands Advisory Board.

Fabian Urquijo is originally from Argentina. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration at the Argentinean Catholic University, and graduated with honors, Summa Cum Laude.

Fabian joined the Procter & Gamble Company, as an Assistant Brand Manager for Pantene, in 1997. At P&G, he enjoyed an 18-year career, within the Marketing and General Management functions. He served in various roles of increasing responsibility within the company, serving in different countries (Argentina, Venezuela, United States, Panama) and businesses segments (Hair Care, Home Care, Health Care, Oral Care, and Fabric Care). His last responsibility, as a Senior Marketing Director for the Laundry business, was leading the Ariel brand across all of Latin America.

Upon moving to the United States, Fabian joined Revlon, where he worked for more than three years, serving as Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Professional Division and Senior Vice President Marketing of the Portfolio Brands division. In Revlon Fabian had day to day responsibilities within the marketing organization, encompassing running business operations, P&L management, and innovation development for Male Grooming (American Crew), Professional Color Care (Revlon Professional), Professional & Consumer Nail Color & Care (CND, Cutex, SinfulColors, Pure Ice), Color Cosmetics (Almay), and Personal Care (Mitchum).

Since early 2019, Fabian has been involved the start-up world, where he has advised early-stage companies in areas of Marketing, innovation and go-to-market and currently is the President of Swiftarc Ventures, an early-stage Venture Capital firm, where he leads the investment team, provides portfolio companies support and Fund finance and administration. Fabian is a big believer in the opportunities and superpowers of digital technologies to drive his marketing efforts, which these companies see as a key focus.

"Xcelerate recently announced the formation of Xcelerate Brands with the vision of redefining the next generation of clean skin and personal care products, by thoughtfully combining proven natural ingredients with proprietary Xcelerate science to delight a new cohort of more demanding consumers and professionals. Fabian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in leading teams, developing products, and growing Brands which will be a core competence within Xcelerate Brands," said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate' s CEO.

"Fabian's mixed experience of traditional marketing along with his years of management experience with industry leaders and early stage start-ups should prove invaluable to Xcelerate as we begin to develop a portfolio of products for the nascent Xcelerate Brands division."

I expect Fabian's involvement and guidance will be of key importance as I and several advisors travel to California this week to begin the due diligence process for our recently announced letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in The ESN Group, a company identified for potential acquisition" continued Mr. O'Shea.

