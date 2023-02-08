Black History Month: Investing in People and Communities

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / At T. Rowe Price, the long-term success of our clients is made possible by the diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, talents, and experiences of our associates. Through our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs; community partnerships; and the work of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, we continuously invest in people and communities.

As we celebrate Black History Month, we lift the contributions and impact of the community and commit to continuing doing the work to strengthen the community, culture, and broader world.

Supporting Our Associates

Our Diversity Talent Acquisition team is developing a pipeline of underrepresented talent for roles at all levels within the firm. Our recruitment efforts include M.B.A. Weekends, Female Insight Days, investment fellowships, and our pre-M.B.A. summer internships for students of diverse backgrounds. We also created programs to introduce talent to our firm and culture. For example, our Launching Your Legacy program is an opportunity for diverse undergraduate talent to gain exposure to careers in asset management and career pathways at T. Rowe Price, including in Investments, Distribution (Sales and Marketing), Finance and Accounting, Investment Operations, and Technology.

The MOSAIC @ T. Rowe Price business resource group is an associate-led group made up of individuals who join based on common interests; similar lived experiences; and backgrounds or demographic factors such as gender, race, or ethnicity. Through MOSAIC's subgroups-the African Heritage Community, the Asian Heritage Community, and LatinX Heritage Community-the group proactively celebrates cultural diversity and coordinates panel discussions across the firm with senior leaders for all associates to learn from and understand how to progress their careers. This February, the African Heritage Community is promoting health equality and career development, hosting an educational session on sickle cell anemia, two blood drives, and a fireside chat promoting internal professional development resources available to associates.

The firm's Black Leadership Council (BLC) promotes opportunities and success for Black/African American associates. This advisory group provides a direct channel of communication between the Management Committee and senior Black associates to ensure there is active dialogue on associate attraction, retention, and development, as well as timely social issues. Acting as mentors of the firm's rising Black talent, BLC members support the firm's community engagement and outreach and advise the firm's leadership in communicating important messages and developments related to the firm's DEI initiatives.

Supporting Our Communities

Strategic partnerships with diverse organizations are key in helping us to further engage with diverse talent of all backgrounds. For many years, we have partnered with the Robert Toigo Foundation-an M.B.A. fellowship program that develops minority professionals who are ready to lead within the finance industry-which has helped us attract several diverse associates. We have similar relationships with the BEYA (Black Engineer of the Year) STEM Community and the National Society of Black Engineers, among others, and we continue to evaluate other partnerships to source diverse talent.

We also partner with several industry organizations, including the Money Management Institute, the Association of African American Financial Advisors, the CFA Institute, and the UK's Diversity Project to create equal access and opportunity within the industry. Further, Raymone Jackson, the global head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion participates on roundtables with other diversity leaders within the industry to share best practices and scale efforts for broader impact.

To that end, last year T. Rowe Price joined the Equity Collective, an industry-leading group of wealth management and asset management businesses that have come together to educate, empower, and develop the next generation of diverse leaders in the finance industry.

We also support diverse-owned social good businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs of color through Moonshot, a program the T. Rowe Price Group launched in 2022 with Baltimore Corps, a local nonprofit focused on creating equitable change. Eight Moonshot Innovators-four nonprofit organizations and four for-profit startups-received a financial reward from T. Rowe Price and were paired with pro bono volunteer advisors from the firm who partnered with each innovator on a specific business challenge. Additionally, each nonprofit Moonshot innovator is participating in a two-year T. Rowe Price Foundation Entrepreneurs in Residence program, funded by the firm's $2 million racial justice grant, to receive additional mentoring and support.

As we commemorate Black History Month and other celebrations of diversity, we invite you to learn more about our DEI initiatives and how our differences bring us together at www.troweprice.com/diversity.

ec8f7a46-ac7a-479a-869a-d5c45b6afcec.png

Black History Month: Investing in People and Communities

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737680/Black-History-Month-Investing-in-People-and-Communities

img.ashx?id=737680

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.