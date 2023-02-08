Cummins To Showcase Lower Carbon Engines to Construction Industry

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Cummins Inc.

Cummins

Global power technology leader Cummins Inc. will showcase its new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform to reduce carbon emissions at North America's largest construction trade show later this year.

The next generation internal combustion engines will be on display at CONEXPO, March 14-18 in Las Vegas. They use a common base engine with cylinder heads and fuel systems that can be specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, advanced diesel and biofuels to reduce carbon emissions.

The new platform is part of the company's Destination Zero strategy to reduce carbon in Cummins' internal combustion engines through low-carbon fuels and other means, while also bringing to market the low- and no-carbon technologies likely to power the future, including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cells.

The company's New Power business segment is also manufacturing electrolyzers to separate hydrogen from water. No-carbon green hydrogen is produced when renewable forms of energy are used to power the process.

Cummins wants to give customers a variety of options to reduce carbon, so they can choose the one that best fits their unique circumstances. In some applications, customers may be ready for zero emission solutions today, but those solutions may not be a good fit in other applications and circumstances.

Either way, Cummins believes the world needs to begin reducing carbon immediately to achieve its climate goals. Waiting will merely make carbon reduction efforts an even bigger challenge.

The 15-liter hydrogen engine will be available with ratings from 400-to-530 horsepower (hp) and a peak torque of 2600 Newton metres (Nm). For applications powered by renewable biogas, the engine will offer ratings from 400-to-510 hp with a peak torque of 2500 Nm available. The advanced diesel version will offer a broad power range of 450-to-650 hp, with 3200 Nm peak torque.

Cummins believes it can play a leadership role in climate action because of the wide number of commercial power applications the company serves. Cummins technology powers commercial trucking, buses, passenger trains, marine applications, farm and construction equipment and commercial generators that provide emergency power to schools, hospitals, data centers and more.

a9cf58cf-0432-48c8-8867-26f4f898bc1d.jpeg

Cummins fuel-agnostic engines are part of the company's Destination Zero strategy for decarbonization

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737693/Cummins-To-Showcase-Lower-Carbon-Engines-to-Construction-Industry

img.ashx?id=737693

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.