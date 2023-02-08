NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive content series that explores the powerful impact of the artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT, on talent acquisition and recruiting. The series consists of three valuable resources designed to help organizations leverage the power of ChatGPT to streamline their recruitment processes and find the best talent on the market.

LinkedIn Live Event: "Helping Talent Leaders Leverage ChatGPT " - On Thursday, February 2nd, at 11:30 am ET, join us for a virtual webinar where we will guide you through the benefits and practical applications of ChatGPT in the world of talent acquisition and recruiting. Discover how to leverage this technology to enhance and optimize your efforts and stay ahead of the competition for top talent.

" - On Thursday, February 2nd, at 11:30 am ET, join us for a virtual webinar where we will guide you through the benefits and practical applications of ChatGPT in the world of talent acquisition and recruiting. Discover how to leverage this technology to enhance and optimize your efforts and stay ahead of the competition for top talent. Comprehensive eBook: "Unlocking the Potential of Talent Acquisition with ChatGPT " - This comprehensive guide provides a wealth of information and insights into how ChatGPT can revolutionize how you recruit and hire top talent. You will learn how ChatGPT can help you effectively reach and evaluate potential candidates, create engaging job descriptions, benchmark salaries, and communicate more effectively with applicants. Whether you're a seasoned recruiter or just starting out, this guide is a must-read for anyone looking to optimize their talent acquisition efforts with the power of AI.

" - This comprehensive guide provides a wealth of information and insights into how ChatGPT can revolutionize how you recruit and hire top talent. You will learn how ChatGPT can help you effectively reach and evaluate potential candidates, create engaging job descriptions, benchmark salaries, and communicate more effectively with applicants. Whether you're a seasoned recruiter or just starting out, this guide is a must-read for anyone looking to optimize their talent acquisition efforts with the power of AI. Article Series on ChatGPT: Revolutionizing Recruiting: How Recruiting with ChatGPT Transforms Talent AcquisitionandHow to Use ChatGPT in Recruitmentintroduces this exciting new technology anddocuments practical tips for recruiting and talent acquisition practitioners.

This powerful new content series from Recruiter.com is designed to help organizations harness the power of ChatGPT to transform their recruitment processes and achieve their hiring goals. So, join us on our event and download the comprehensive eBook to learn how ChatGPT can help you find the best talent and take your talent acquisition efforts to the next level.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737689/Unlock-Your-Talent-Acquisition-Potential-with-Recruitercoms-New-ChatGPT-Content-Series



