Mighty Fire Breaker™ (MFB) is installing its Cloud-Based Telemetry System on a multi-million dollar property in Sonoma, CA. Our Wildfire Defense System (WDS) customers can now use an app to allow them to monitor tank chemical levels and remotely activate all the sprinklers before the wildfire arrives.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The blueprint behind the business strategy at MFB is to become the best in proactive risk reduction with their Wildfire Defense Systems that spray MFB-31-CitroTech®.

Mighty Fire Breaker's Wildfire Defense Systems are supported by cloud-based telemetry and tank monitoring with a user-friendly app that allows property owners to deploy their sprinkler systems.

Our Roof-Top and Landscaping systems spray MFB-31-CitroTech® on and around structures to block ember ignition and fire's ability to advance to their structures.

Our Wildfire Defense Wireless Telemetry Systems are integrating a 900 MHZ Sensor Network to Cloud Solution for long-range networks, which will provide monitoring and remote activation of the Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS). These Systems deploy MFB-31-CitroTech®, which is the only fire chemistry listed in the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program and certified by UL GreenGuard Gold and SPOT.

Unlike fire retardants, foams and gels, MFB-31-CitroTech® does not fall out and it never needs to be re-blended. Even in a 300 gallon tank, the constituents of MFB-31-CitroTech do not separate and fall out.

Property owners like the fact that with CitroTech®, they are working with the safest and most environmentally-friendly fire retardant/inhibitor. CitroTech® is registered in the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program , has UL GreenGuard Gold and SPOT certifications, and is also deemed non-toxic and non-hazardous as per California Aquatic Bioassay Testing.

MFB is a big supporter of the NFPA and Fire Wise risk reduction programs, and MFB implements their risk reduction recommendations on every property where a WFD system is installed. By adding a WFD system, MFB reduces risk even more. Adding airbags to cars reduced the risk to the insurance companies and resulted in reduced insurance premiums. Having an MFB Wildfire Defense System is the same concept: The more that is done to reduce risk, the lower the insurance premium should be.

MFB's goal for owners of homes, larger properties and resorts is to obtain insurance at a reduced premium, because they have reduced their risk of loss with the MFB proactive wildfire defense program.

Our WFD Systems supports the California Insurance Commissioner new regulations that insurance providers must take into account a property owner's risk mitigation efforts which harden a home, thereby reducing the risk of loss and lowering that property owner's premiums.

MFB's goal is to prove that our WFD systems are the best at reducing risk of loss during wildfire events, and to enable all property owners to seek lower insurance costs.

