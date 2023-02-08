Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Launches First Casa in Mongolia; Donates $15,000 to Veloo Foundation

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition7dd76cce-b1ca-4c65-bf08-f720e6713fa0.jpeg

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) launched its first Casa in Mongolia and donated $15,000 USD to Veloo Foundation's "Children of the Peak" Kindergarten, the new Casa Herbalife Nutrition Partner.

"Our team is happy that the Casa Herbalife program is launching in Mongolia.," said Denzen G., representative of Herbalife Nutrition Company in Mongolia. "We are donating $15,000 to the Veloo Foundation, and we plan to gradually increase our donation in the future. It is important for any organization to realize its social responsibility and organize campaigns aimed at the public and help others."

With the donation, the Veloo Foundation will upgrade the kitchen equipment of the "Children of the Peak-1" kindergarten, create a comfortable environment, and provide children with healthy and nutritious food.

"The kindergarten is located in a remote district where the standard of living is low," said Dorjpalam N., Executive Director of Veloo Foundation. "There are many children who have no firewood during the winter, no food, and are locked up to stay home alone. That was the reason to build our first kindergarten there. We are very grateful for the support of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation and look forward to developing our new partnership and fulfilling our shared goal of meeting the vital needs of children."

Learn more about how you can also help improve the lives of children and communities around the world.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737707/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Launches-First-Casa-in-Mongolia-Donates-15000-to-Veloo-Foundation

img.ashx?id=737707

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.