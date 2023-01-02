Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Under normal market conditions, the Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies located in Asia Ex Japan. The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in SZSE:300763 by 281,200 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ¥241.94.

On 02/01/2023, Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd traded for a price of ¥171.35 per share and a market cap of ¥10.24Bil. The stock has returned 16.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 83.13, a price-book ratio of 17.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 65.10 and a price-sales ratio of 13.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 899,498 shares of BOM:541153 for a total holding of 5,872,973. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ₹280.32.

On 02/01/2023, Bandhan Bank Ltd traded for a price of ₹244.25 per share and a market cap of ₹4.81Bil. The stock has returned -22.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bandhan Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 390,743 shares of BOM:531642 for a total holding of 654,980. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ₹518.21.

On 02/01/2023, Marico Ltd traded for a price of ₹498.35 per share and a market cap of ₹7.88Bil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marico Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-book ratio of 17.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 51,222 shares of NAS:LEGN for a total holding of 335,381. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.94.

On 02/01/2023, Legend Biotech Corp traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $8.51Bil. The stock has returned 18.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Legend Biotech Corp has a price-book ratio of 17.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.18 and a price-sales ratio of 62.66.

During the quarter, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 133,610 shares of ROCO:5904 for a total holding of 211,610. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of NT$396.03.

On 02/01/2023, Poya International Co Ltd traded for a price of NT$520 per share and a market cap of NT$1.78Bil. The stock has returned 27.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Poya International Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-book ratio of 9.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

