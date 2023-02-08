AECOM ( NYSE:ACM, Financial), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has achieved the No. 1 ranking on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in its industry for a third year, including ranking No. 1 in each of the list’s nine criteria. This is the ninth consecutive year that the Company has been recognized on the list.

“Sustaining our recognition as Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Company in our industry is only possible because of the strength of our employees—50,000 talented professionals who are dedicated to our clients and our purpose of delivering a better world,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “The ingenuity, technical excellence and agility of our teams continue to differentiate AECOM as the leader in our industry and we remain committed to their success as we deliver value for our clients, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”

AECOM achieved numerous milestones throughout fiscal 2022 as it progressed its Think and Act Globally strategy, including the following highlights:

Extended track record of delivering on all financial targets for the year, which is expanding the competitive advantage and long-term earnings power of the business.

Invested in employees by enhancing its U.S. healthcare benefits to set a new standard in the industry and fostering a culture of greater work-life flexibility, increased global collaboration through Technical Practice Networks, and strengthened technical and professional development programs.

Furthered the breadth and impact of its Digital+AECOM capabilities with market-leading products like PlanEngage™, PlanSpend™ Fund Navigator and PipeInsights™, as well as service offerings that are creating new ways of solving the world’s most complex infrastructure challenges.

Advanced leadership in ESG through its Sustainable+Legacies strategy, including launching its ESG Advisory practice to help clients address their ESG risks, becoming one of the first companies to set new and more rigorous net zero targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative, and implementing its global Social+Value+policy and new ESG training programs.

"Thanks to our people, our greatest asset, we are honored to be recognized by Fortune as the World’s Most Admired Company in our industry for the third consecutive year,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “As we maintain our focus on creating the best place to work, leading the digital transformation of our industry and making a positive impact in communities around the world, I am excited by our position to drive the growth of our business and deliver even more for our clients.”

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations and determined the best-regarded companies by asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The complete World’s Most Admired Companies list and details on the methodology can be found on the Fortune+website.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

