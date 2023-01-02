CapWealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $851.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CapWealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 90,624 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $171.29 per share and a market cap of $78.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 108,457 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.42.

On 02/01/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $143.77 per share and a market cap of $387.72Bil. The stock has returned 3.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 74,926-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.685 per share and a market cap of $13.05Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WRK by 130,459 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.5.

On 02/01/2023, WestRock Co traded for a price of $33.195 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -26.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CapWealth Advisors, LLC bought 26,306 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 121,430. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 02/01/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.22 per share and a market cap of $234.51Bil. The stock has returned 1.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 12.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.