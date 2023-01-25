Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (“Goodyear”) (NASDAQ: GT) breached their fiduciary duties to Goodyear and its shareholders. If you are a Goodyear shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Goodyear’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Goodyear in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Goodyear, and whether Goodyear and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On January 25, 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Goodyear for its handling of a recalled tire linked to several deaths and dozens of injuries.

What You Can Do

If you are a Goodyear shareholder, you may have legal claims against Goodyear’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005849/en/