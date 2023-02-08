Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Snap Inc. (“Snap”) (NYSE: SNAP) breached their fiduciary duties to Snap and its shareholders. If you are a Snap shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected]scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Snap’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Snap in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Snap, and whether Snap and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On January 25, 2023, the House Energy and Commerce Committee hosted a roundtable discussing the role of Snap-owned Snapchat in sales of fentanyl. Bloomberg reported the same day that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice were investigating Snap for similar conduct.

If you are a Snap shareholder, you may have legal claims against Snap's directors and officers.

