DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023
DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 29, 2023.
